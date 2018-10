HS Football: Hawley, Detroit Lakes Earn Wins

Hawley defeats barnesville 19-18; Detroit Lakes tops EGF 42-14

EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. — East Grand Forks hosted Detroit Lakes on Friday evening. The Lakers took a commanding lead early on and never relinquished, topping the Green Wave 42-14.

Hawley and Barnesville also went head-to-head. The Nuggets pulled out a close victory, beating the Trojans 19-18.

Other Local Scores:

NCE/U-H 49 Northern Freeze 6

Pelican Rapids 51 Crookston 14

Perham 46 DGF 13