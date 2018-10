Mystery Rock Downtown Turns Out To Be Concrete

A geologist said it appeared to be the largest glacial drop stone to be uncovered from Lake Agassiz sediments.

FARGO, ND – What was first believed to be a centuries-old rock discovered during excavation for the Block 9 development in downtown Fargo turned out to be a chunk of concrete.

He said it supported the long thought belief that huge icebergs were floating in the lake.

Kilbourne Group, the developer of Block 9, says it was later determined that the rock was not a glacial drop stone, but only a large chunk of concrete.