Barnesville Dedicates Solar Garden to Community, Continues with Eco-Friendly Efforts

The garden is made up of two arrays, with 40 solar panels on each array

BARNESVILLE, MN– The City of Barnesville is continuing its green energy movement with a brand new solar garden.

54% of Barnesville’s energy comes from renewable resources.

The city is strengthening its eco–friendly efforts by adding a brand new solar garden for the community to take part in.

“I think this is the start of something pretty great,” Barnesville city administrator Mike Rietz said. “It gives us the opportunity to participate in green energy and reduce the community’s carbon footprint.”

The garden includes two arrays.

They were built this past summer and cost over $60,000 to construct.

Each array is made up of 40 different panels. When the sun hits the panel, it generates solar energy out into the community.

People and businesses in the Barnesville community can purchase a panel for just over $700.

Those who buy a panel, receive solar energy for 20 years and a credit on their utility bill.

“It allows us to install these and give our customers an option, an economic option, to enter the solar market without drilling holes in the roof of their house or investing a huge amount of money in equipment,” City of Barnesville utilities manager Guy Swenson said.

Each panel has the capability to create nearly 500 kilowatts of energy per year.

The City of Barnesville Municipal Power worked with Missouri River Energy to ensure the community can benefit from this form of renewable energy.

“To have a sense of pride of being able to have a site like this in the community that they call home,” Rietz said.

The city hopes the investment will benefit the community for years to come.

“This is a big part of the future,” Swenson said. “Whether it’s wind, hydro, or solar, it’s going to be a part of our mix from now on.”

Four people have already purchased a panel from Barnesville’s solar garden.