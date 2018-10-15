Klieman: Injuries to Anderson, Grimsley Are Not Serious

Both Grimsley and Anderson are questionable to play on Saturday against Illinois State

FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota State has done pretty well to fight off injuries so far this season.

On Saturday, however, things were a little scarier as two star players went down with hamstring injuries.

Preseason All-Americans Lance Dunn at running back and Rob Grimsley at safety left the games early.

Head coach Chris Klieman delivered good news on Monday though, saying the injuries aren’t as bad as he first suspected.

He says there is a possibility both might even play this weekend. But, even if they aren’t ready to go in five days, the team feels all right with their situation.

“It’s the next man up if they can’t go, and that’s why you recruit,” Klieman said. “That’s why you develop guys. You’ve got to be ready when your number is called. Hopefully those two guys can go. If they can’t, then the backups have to be able to step up. We’ll have no excuses and have to be really good football against a great team on Saturday.”

The Bison take on Illinois State Saturday at 2:30 in the Fargodome.