Cass County Commissioners Bring Legislators Up to Speed on Diversion Updates

Some commissioners anticipate a decision from the Minnesota DNR will be made in the winter

FARGO, N.D. — While the FM Diversion Authority awaits a decision from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR), state legislators and legislative candidates learned about the project’s progress.

Cass County Commissioners and engineers discussed the project’s history and why flood protection is important for people living in the Red River Valley.

With several legislators and candidates in attendance, commissioners say the main point of the meeting is to keep everyone up to speed going forward.

“They need answers to help with their constituents and how they’re going to answer that and that type of thing, so the financing’s a big piece of that, how it’s going to be financed, what’s the timeframe, and it’s just important for the candidates to understand that so they provide the appropriate answers to the constituents,” said Cass County Commissioner Rick Steen.

The FM Diversion Authority anticipates a response from the DNR about whether to carry on the diversion project at some point this winter.