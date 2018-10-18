Defense at Forefront of NDSU vs. Illinois State Showdown

The Bison and Redbirds are both in the top 10 nationally in points allowed per game

FARGO, N.D. — For the second time this season, the Fargodome is playing host to a top-10 FCS showdown.

The eighth-ranked Illinois State Redbirds will be in town.

The Bison have won 13 in a row at the Dome, dating back to last season.

This year’s Illinois State team poses as big a challenge as ever though.

The Birds have a stifling defense that has allowed the 5th-fewest points per game nationally. NDSU sits 7th in that category, so Saturday’s game could come down to the small details.

Early in the season, the Herd wanted to work on their defensive communication more.

Head coach Chris Klieman says he was happy with the improvement he saw in that facet last Saturday against Western Illinois.

“We have so many communication things that we probably simplified it a little bit more this week, and I thought our guys really played fast and played physical,” Klieman said.

“I think that we’re confident that we’re the best team in the nation when we play well,” junior safety James Hendricks said. “That’s just a matter of us going out there and playing. We know our offense is going to do their job against this defense, and we’ve got to do our part.”