HS Football: NCE/UH Tops Goodridge/Grygla to Finish Undefeated in the Regular Season

The Titans topped the Cougars 21-20

ULEN, Minn. — Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal football finished the 2018 regular season undefeated (8-0) following Thursday’s contest.

The Titans won on a last minute drive and PAT in the fourth quarter to top Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 21-20. NCE/UH quarterback Tate Maessse found Noah Klemetson in the endzone with 33 seconds remaining in the game.

Both seniors say it’s special for the entire program to finish the regular season 8-0.

“It feels awesome,” senior quarterback Tate Maesse said. “Us seniors have wanted this since last year we were 7-1 and this year we got it and it just feels amazing.”

“It’s an amazing feeling, I mean just playing with my brothers and its a big accomplishment,” added Klemetson. “We’ve been working all year to just play the ball that we can play. Coming into this game the coaches some of that haven’t coached an 8-0 team or an undefeated team and they wanted to do that and we wanted to do that for them.”

The Titans will have a bye on Tuesday before their section playoff game on Saturday.