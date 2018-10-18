NDSU Nursing Student and Veteran Receives Scholarship from Sanford

The Sanford Health Military and Veteran Scholarship is worth $5,000

FARGO, N.D. — One nursing student at NDSU got quite the surprise in class this morning.

Ashley Laine received the Sanford Health Military and Veteran Scholarship worth $5,000.

Recipients are picked based on leadership, character, academics, and community service. Laine is a network warfare analyst and staff sergeant for the Air National Guard in Fargo.

She has been on the Dean’s List every semester and is doing her clinicals at the Fargo VA hospital.

“I had no idea. If ultimately you’re doing your best all of them time and you’re trying to help as many people as you can all of the time, you will find success. I was so thrilled, I could’ve cried. I’m grateful,” she said.

This is the first time the scholarship has been given out.