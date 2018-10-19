Overtime Goal Seals the Victory for NDSU Soccer over Oral Roberts

Malley O'Brien scores in the 98th minute to give Bison the Victory

FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) — The North Dakota State women’s soccer team used a goal in the 98th minute on Friday night to beat Oral Roberts 1-0. The victory moved the Bison into a three-way tie for first place in The Summit League standings.

The Bison had multiple chances to score in the first half, including a goal that was waved off for NDSU being offsides. North Dakota State held a 9-3 advantage in shots in the scoreless first half.

Holding a 13-3 advantage in shots in the second half, the Bison just couldn’t push a goal through as the match headed to extra time. In the 98th minute, Malley O’Brien scored her third goal of the season off an assist from Sydney Johnson. It was the third assist of the year for Johnson, while O’Brien notched her 13th career goal from 15-yards in front of the net.

“I just kind of had a feeling that was going to be the play we’d capitalize on,” O’Brien said. “Syd just took a touch and I was standing there, I just saw it and placed it.”

Mariah Haberle had a match-high 11 shots, including six on goal. Her 11 shots are tied for the fourth most in a match in school history. O’Brien added four shots, while Roxy Roemer had four as well. Monica Polgar improved to 8-5 in the net, as she recorded three saves.

“We saw character from the first minute until we scored the overtime goal,” NDSU Head Coach Regan said. “I’m extremely pleased for our team and our seniors. I’m extremely pleased for Malley O’Brien to get the winning goal as well.”

The victory was the third shutout of the season for the Bison. It marked the first time since Oct. 2 & 4, 2015 that NDSU has posted back-to-back 1-0 victories after Sunday’s win over South Dakota State. The win moved North Dakota State into a three-way tie with Denver and South Dakota State for The Summit League lead. Each team has two matches remaining in the regular season.

NDSU returns to action on Sunday, Oct. 21, as they host Omaha. The match is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. at Dacotah Field. The Bison will honor their seniors in a ceremony before the match at 12:25 p.m.