Pop Culture Fans Converge at 44th Annual “ValleyCon” in Fargo

The actor who played Flash Gordon in the 1980 movie made an appearance

FARGO, N.D. — People threw on costumes to celebrate all things pop culture at the 44th annual ValleyCon.

People can get new comic books, and meet other fans of their favorite shows and characters.

This year, people could meet Sam J. Jones, known for playing the title character in the 1980 film Flash Gordon.

For the last 44 years, ValleyCon has given fans a chance to fully embrace their passions.

“It’s no different from sports fans wearing their favorite jersey, it really isn’t. So people are just having fun and it’s a good escape and you know in these days, get out of the election commercials and stuff for a bit and come and escape for the weekend and have fun,” said Tony Tilton, the Chairman of ValleyCon.

The fun continues throughout the weekend at the Ramada in Fargo, including a costume contest tomorrow.