Haunted Farm Serves Up Plenty of Scares as Halloween Approaches

The farm's owner brings in 35 actors each year to bring the terror to life

MOORHEAD, Minn. — For nearly 30 years, one man has opened up his farm in South Moorhead to serve up some scares.

Take a step into the Haunted Farm, and be prepared to encounter some skulls, graves, and unexpected horrors each step of the way.

New this year is a grain bin with mannequins inside, as well as 35 actors set to put everyone’s fears on display.

The farm’s owner says his passion is to build things that keeps people coming back.

“I love to watch people and I meet tons of people all the time and it’s just great and it’s just part of me I guess being Halloween time is to scare people, and we do a pretty good job with that,” said Mel Nygaard, the owner of the Haunted Farm.

The Haunted Farm will be open every Friday and Saturday night up until Halloween starting at 7pm.