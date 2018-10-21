College Hockey: UND Carrying Momentum into Minnesota Game

UND will face Minnesota in a game on Saturday in Las Vegas

GRAND FORKS, N.D. —- UND Hockey is heading to Las Vegas this weekend. They’ll roll the dice in a game against Minnesota, but the Hawks will have more than just luck in Sin City next Saturday.

The team will now also have momentum on their side following their first win against Minnesota State.

After falling short in each of their first three contests, UND says they desperately needed to win to get them on the right track.

“That one was special,” defenseman Gabe Bast said. “Obviously the last two weekends we’ve been working hard and obviously the results haven’t gone our way and tonight we just stuck to the process and we got our bounce.”

“Big relief, big relief,” agreed head coach Brad Berry. “It’s one of those things where you try to do all the right things and finally get rewarded for it.”

Berry and the rest of his staff know from prior coaching experience that they can continue to bounce back from the rocky start.

“Coach Jackson said it well, that back when he was in Rochester with the Rochester Americans, their team didn’t get off to a great start,” Berry explained. “They had a lot of good, talented players and they didn’t have a very good start at all. They ended up winning the Calder Cup that year, but they had the message about going through a process and going through the hard, heavy games and getting callused and hardened. This game, this weekend, these two games callused and hardened us. It’s going to help us get better as a team. It’s one of those things you have to go through and we firmly believe we have a group here that can do something special.”

The Hawks will look to carry that into next weekend against the Gophers.