High School Seniors Say “Bye-Bye” to College Application Fees for the Month

FARGO, N.D. -- Applying to college just got a little easier for students across the metro.

FARGO, N.D. — Applying to college just got a little easier for students across the metro.

As part of its American College Application Campaign, the Bank of North Dakota will pay for one $35 application fee per student. The only catch is the application must be for a North Dakota college. Teachers at Woodrow Wilson say it makes a huge difference for students who apply to multiple universities who each have their own application fees.

“The great thing about this is we’re taking one of those fees away for them today. So that’s one thing they don’t have to worry about. Especially sometimes money is tight for some of our students and it’s nice to know that they don’t have to worry about this one thing to stay in the way of them going to college next year,” said Kyle Cristoffersen, business education teacher at Woodrow Wilson.

Woodrow Wilson has about 50 seniors graduating this year. More than 30 filled out college applications this afternoon.