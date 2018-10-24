Man in Custody after Officer-Involved Shooting near Downtown Fargo

Richard Torres is being held at the Cass County Jail on charges of terrorizing

FARGO, N.D. — Around 11:30 this morning, a Fargo police officer approached 32–year old Richard Torres on the corner of 14th Street and 1st Avenue South to follow up on a report of a stolen bicycle.

“That individual ended up running from the officer, the officer gave chase. During the chase, the suspect apparently brandished a handgun and pointed it at the officer,” said Deputy Chief Joe Anderson of the Fargo Police Department.

It was around this time witnesses first caught wind of the pursuit on First Avenue North.

“We’ve just seen the yellow tape but we just heard three pops and then someone yelling to get down on the ground,” said one witness.

The officer shot at Torres, but it was unclear if any of the bullets hit him.

Torres made his way to the underpass near Main Avenue and University Drive, where he was tased by another officer.

After being taken to a local hospital, Torres was transported to the Cass County Jail, where he faces charges of terrorizing.

Torres was convicted of carrying a concealed weapon in separate cases back in 2016 and 2017. Court records say he also had an open warrant for possession of meth.

The officer involved in the pursuit was not injured.

“Per our protocol, he’ll be questioned by the North Dakota BCI, and obviously this is going to be their investigation, but as far as we know, the officer was not harmed,” said Deputy Chief Joe Anderson.

Fargo Police found the handgun allegedly brandished by Torres during the chase on First Avenue North.