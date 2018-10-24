NDSU Volleyball Rallies to Victory at Pink-Out Game

The Bison trailed 2-0 before beating Oral Roberts in five sets

FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) – North Dakota State rallied from a two-set deficit to defeat Oral Roberts 3-2 (23-25, 18-25, 29-27, 25-18, 15-10) in a Summit League volleyball match played Tuesday, Oct. 23, before 546 at the Bentson Bunker Fieldhouse.

NDSU (6-16, 4-7 SL) won in five sets for the first time in four tries this season and stopped a three-match losing streak. The Bison play at South Dakota State (4-18, 1-8 SL) at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 28.

North Dakota State trailed 4-3 early in the fifth set, but reeled off four straight points on a pair of kills from McKenzie Burke and another from Allie Mauch to take a 7-4 lead. Oral Roberts (7-15, 4-6 SL) stayed close and pulled to within 10-9 on a Bri Greenlee kill.

Alexis Bachmeier heated up after that with four of the next five kills for NDSU and helped the Bison close out the match. Bachmeier had six of her final 13 kills in the fifth and deciding set, and finished with 13 digs for her fifth ‘double-double’ of the season.

After dropping the first two sets, North Dakota State stormed back to take a 24-19 lead in the third. However, Oral Roberts rattled off five straight points to knot the score at 24-all. It was the first of four tie scores with the Bison facing match point two time, the last at 27-26 on a Taylan Nero and CeCe Madison block. NDSU bounced back and notched three straight points to secure the win and extend the match.

Long rallies were the storyline in that third set and the match. Points were given up grudgingly on both sides. NDSU outhit the Golden Eagles .156 to .150. The Bison held a 13-12 edge in team blocks and 94-91 advantage in digs.

It was a community effort for North Dakota State. Burke had 19 kills and a career-high 22 digs. Mauch followed with 15 kills and Bachmeier added 11. The Bison also had eight kills from Bella Lien and Emily Halverson . Halverson turned in a match-high eight blocks, while Lien had five. Kalli Hegerle handed out a season-high 55 assists, came up with 15 digs, had four blocks and added three kills. Five players reached double-figure digs including Abbi Klos with 17 and Kaylee Hanger with 16.

Inka Inkret had 14 kills and 17 digs to lead Oral Roberts, while Madison followed with 12 kills and 20 digs, and Greenlee had 10 kills and six blocks. Bria Bergman had 49 assists and 14 digs. Tori Roe had a match-high 24 digs and went over 1,500 digs in her career.