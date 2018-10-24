Rep. Kevin Cramer Continues Campaign in Fargo

He says he believes the winners of last Thursday's debate were the viewers

FARGO, N.D. — Congressman Kevin Cramer continues his campaign for the Senate, making stops across the metro.

KVRR’s Danielle Church caught up with him to talk about his debates with Senator Heidi Heitkamp.

Cramer says the real winners in last week’s debate between himself and Heitkamp was neither of the candidates.

“I think the real winners were really the voters of North Dakota who watched. I’m actually surprised at how many people watched the debate. So I’m encouraged that voters are tuned in and engaged,” Cramer said.

But it’s not over yet, as Cramer and Heitkamp get ready to go up against each other one more time on Friday.

“I’ve spent the last six years preparing for debating any issues in front of us. All of the issues that came up in the last debate and what I expect to come in this next debate are issues we’ve dealt with many times in Congress,” Cramer said.

In last Thursday’s debate Heitkamp started off by apologizing to the sexual assault victims’ whose names were released in a campaign ad without their permission. Cramer says it was no accident, instead calling it a way for the Senator to “recapture some momentum” for falling behind in the polls.

“I mean, newspaper ads don’t happen by accident. I think it was a miscalculation on her part, on her campaign’s part, thinking that these women would be happy to be part of her campaign, they’d be happy to be listed as victims in this ad that is designed to attack me and she calculated wrong,” Cramer said.

Heitkamp says in a statement the ad was supposed to bring awareness to sexual assault and push back against “dismissive comments” Cramer has made towards survivors. Cramer says sexual assault survivors should vote for him on the November ballot.

“I don’t think there’s any question that Sen. Heitkamp and I both care deeply about people who have been assaulted but when it becomes a weapon in a political campaign, it does tend to diminish I think the real pain and we need to be very careful how we deal with it. We’re all going to make mistakes. She made a really big one,” Cramer said.

Cramer says a majority of farmers he’s talked to tell him they will be voting for him on the November ballot.

KVRR will speak with Sen. Heitkamp tomorrow while she travels the state with former Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel.