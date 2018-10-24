Sheyenne Football Gearing Up For The Postseason

It is Sheyenne's first time as the top seed in the East Region

WEST FARGO, N.D. –The Sheyenne Mustangs are the number one ranked team in the region for the first time. For them, the ranking is just a number. Their goal for this postseason? Just play their game.

“We just want to go out there and play as hard as we can,” Mustangs head coach Jeremy Newton said. “Everyone has a 0-0 record right now so were just going to do the best we can.”

“Were just planning on taking it one game at a time,”Sheyenne quarterback Parker Sander said. “No matter what is on our resume. We just want to go out and our game. That’ll help us.”

One of the advantages of being a top seed is getting to play at home, something the team said they’re looking forward to.

“It feels pretty good around here. I think we have a good attitude about it,” Sander said. “It’ll be nice playing in front of our home crowd. We just think we’ll go week by week and here and go one week at a time.”

“It’s just a great factor to have our student section and its a great environment,” Sheyenne receiver and safety Caden Jastram said. “It’ll just be a great game and exciting to have them out there.”

Sheyenne plays Bismarck Legacy Friday night, an opponent they faced this season and already beat. This time around will be different on both sides.

“Watching film this week. we can tell they’ve got a lot better,” Sander said. “They’ve been holding some really good teams to really good points and anything can happen. It’s the final eight teams and were all good teams.”

“They were really young the last time we played them. They’ll be a lot more physical than the last time we play,” Newton said. “We expect a different team this team around.”

Kickoff on Friday is set for 7:00 p.m.