UND Hockey Faces Fifth-Ranked Minnesota in HOF Game in Las Vegas

THE TWO PROGRAMS HAVE ONE OF THE OLDEST RIVALRIES IN ALL OF COLLEGE HOCKEY, DATING BACK TO THE 1940'S

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — UND hockey is rolling the dice in Las Vegas against Minnesota this weekend, but the Hawks will need much more than luck against this storied rival.

UND gets just one shot at the fifth-ranked Gophers, and with that they know there’s much more at stake.

“For me being from Minnesota and growing up in that area, this is a big weekend,” Edina, Minn. native Grant Mismash said. “This is the game I’ve dreamed of playing in my whole life. I think just passing that on to some guys who maybe didn’t grow up in the area that I grew up in and a couple other guys on the team. I think everyone feels it in the locker room for sure just getting it passed along from the coaches or whatever the case may be.”

“When you’re playing these types of series, you have to get to the edge,” head coach Brad Berry said. “You can’t be over the edge and you can’t be three feet back from the edge. You have to get to the edge and you have to play on the edge. For our guys it’s the same thing, it goes to this day as far as the way you have to play.”

UND is also putting on emphasis on finding more people to light the lamp in the City of Lights. Puck drop on Saturday is set for 9:07 p.m.