Play of the Week Nominees: October 26th

Watch the plays for Chris Heise High School Play of the Week

FARGO, N.D. — The nominees for the Chris Heise High School Play of the Week feature plays on both sides of the ball.

First the offense out of Hillsboro Central Valley. Micah Gallagher leaves it up for his receiver Carson Henningsgard who brings it down for the catch. Got some hang time on that one let’s slow it down for ya. Perfectly positioned over the shoulder he looks back and reaches out for it. What a catch.

But is it better than what we saw from Noah Anderson defensively for Moorhead. In the playoff he comes up huge with the sack on Sartell-Saint Stephen. He not only does it once but twice on back-to back plays.

You can vote for the play of the week on the sports tab of our website and also on Twitter @KVRRSports.