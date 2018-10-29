North Dakota Focusing On Past Road Success Heading into Idaho Game

UND 3-1 on the Road this season

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — After a 35-30 loss to Weber State Saturday, North Dakota hits the road the road to face Idaho this Saturday. The Fighting Hawks are 3-1 on the season and they attribute that to treating every road trip like a business trip.

“When we travel you know it’s almost less distractions then at home so when you get to the hotel room you just lock in and all you think about is football,” receiver Luke Stanley said. “It’s a business trip for us and everyone treats it like that and it’s showed.”

“We’ve really been able to focus. We prepare well during the week and it just seems like, and it’s happened for a couple years now,” coach Bubba Schweigert said. “Our guys have done a good job of going on the road playing well and staying together, it’s just something you have to do. You have to focus and get off to a good start. That really helps.”

“We have the mentality that every game is a must-win game,” quarterback Nate Ketteringham said. “We’ve been trying to just focus every game going week by week. Focusing day by day what we need to do.”

Kickoff between the Fighting Hawks and Vandals is set for 4:00 p.m. on Saturday.