Bison Women’s Basketball Drops Exhibition Game Against Minnesota-Duluth

NDSU fell 70-65

FARGO, N.D. — In their first exhibition game of the season, North Dakota State women’s basketball lost to Minnesota-Duluth 70-65.

It was a slow start for the Bison as UMD jumped out on a 13-0 run.

The Bison also suffered from 23 turnovers in the contest.

They open the regular season on Tuesday against Mayville State.