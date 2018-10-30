North Dakota Football Preparing For Final Three Games

UND plays two three win teams down the stretch

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — North Dakota is preparing for its final three games of the regular season.

UND sits just outside of the FCS Stats Poll slated at number 26.

With three winnable match ups down the stretch against three–win Idaho, three–win Northern Arizona and four–win Portland State.

The Fighting Hawks say they know the importance of winning these last few games in order to extend their season into the playoffs.

“These next three games are huge as far as postseason hopes for us. Everyone has that in mind,” receiver Luke Stanley said. “We’ll go forward with the mindset that these are big games for us.”

“We wanna be great in November. This is going to tell us a lot about our team and our program,” head coach Bubba Schweigert said. “Can we do a good job in November? Recent history tells us we’ve been a pretty good November team.”

Kickoff against Idaho on Saturday is set for 4 p.M.