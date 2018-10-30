Tim Walz Discusses One Minnesota Message in Dilworth Campaign Stop

DILWORTH, Minn. — We’re now officially one week away from Election Day, and candidates are busy campaigning in the final days.

Democratic candidate for governor of Minnesota Tim Walz joined Senator Tina Smith and Congressman Collin Peterson for a fish fry event at the Dilworth Community Center.

Walz has been in the U.S. house for over 10 years.

When asked about President Trump’s plan to overturn birthright citizenship, he says the president can’t undo the constitution.

“I think Minnesota understands that DC’s not working the way it needs to and the capacity to bring people together under our One Minnesota message is to make sure we’re taking care of our infrastructure, building roads, taking care and educating our children, and tackling health care,” he said.

Walz is running against Republican candidate Jeff Johnson who campaigned at the Speak Easy in Moorhead Monday night.