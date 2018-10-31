Community Members Show Support for Proposed North Dakota Anti-Corruption Amendment

NORTH DAKOTA– We’ve been hearing a lot about Measure 3 on the North Dakota ballot, which would make recreational marijuana legal, but another one voters should be paying close attention to is Measure 1.

“North Dakotans for Public Integrity” is receiving support for this proposed North Dakota Anti-Corruption Amendment.

Measure 1 makes sure there is transparency between voters and state government officials when dealing with money spent on elections.

It is meant to protect voters from outside interests.

They say the voices of voters are getting lost and voters have a right to know who is spending money to influence elections.

“It’s about them, and for them, and makes the government that much more accessible to the citizens of North Dakota,” North Dakota for Public Integrity president Dina Butcher said.

“When we have the protections in Measure 1, the people of North Dakota will have much more confidence in their government,” North Dakota for Public Integrity vice president Ellen Chaffee said.

