UND Has Some Tricks-and-Treats Up Their Sleeve For No. 16 Wisconsin

WISCONSIN IS AMONG THE TOP FIVE IN GOALS PER GAME IN ALL OF DIVISION I

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — There won’t be any Goblins, Ghosts or Witches out on the ice this weekend, so UND Hockey will rely on their ‘scary’ skills to frighten Wisconsin.

The team says they have a couple tricks-and-treats up their sleeves this Halloween to help take down the No. 16 badgers.

“I think we’re frightening to face because of our speed,”freshman defenseman, Jacob Bernard-Docker said. “I think that being the number one thing is we’re a quick team and when we’re using our feet and skating a lot I think we’re a real tough team to beat. That’s something we need to bring every night.”

Bernard-Docker recognizes how that quickness can come into play this coming series.

“Playing Wisconsin they’re a fast team as well,” Bernard-Docker said. “We’ve done a little pre-scout on them and I think that’s something we need to bring every night and I know if we bring that against Wisconsin we will be successful.”

The Hawks also applaud their recent success to their continued perseverance.

“We’re scary to face because I think our overall team tenacity out there is at an all-time high right now,” Junior forward Cole Smith said. “We’re just going out there and pressuring the puck and I think that’s why we’re scary.”

“What makes us scary is when we’re playing the right way and all four lines and all six defenseman are playing North Dakota hockey, the system and structure with a high compete level that’s the scary part,” head coach Brad Berry added. “The last couple of games that we played it’s with an added, heightened urgency and everybody playing the system and everybody playing the way we need to. Anytime that you get away from that, whether that’s 5-on-5, power play, or penalty kill that’s when you have holes in your game and we saw that early in the season, so everybody has to be on the same page and playing with that heightened urgency.”

The Hawks say they’re also not getting spooked by how well Wisconsin evenly distributes their points and scoring.