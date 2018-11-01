Hunters Get Ready for Minnesota Gun Deer Season Opener

According to the Minnesota DNR, deer populations are up in most of the state

MINNESOTA– Minnesota gun deer season officially begins a half–hour before sunrise on Saturday morning, November 3rd.

According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, 2018 is looking to be a promising year.

“The deer and the outlook for this year is very good,” Minnesota DNR acting big game program leader Erik Thorson said. “The deer populations are up in most of the state and we have more liberal regulations so there are more opportunities for deer hunters.”

You can hunt in areas all across the state, including both state and national forests.

If you find yourself hunting in central, north–central, and southeast Minnesota, the DNR is requiring hunters to get their harvested deer tested for Chronic Waste Disease.

The department also has some tips to keep in mind.

“Three safety tips for hunters going through the woods are treating all firearms as if they’re loaded by keeping your finger off the trigger, controlling your muzzle, and knowing your target and what’s beyond,” Minnesota DNR conservation officer Blong Lor said.

Dressing in blaze orange is also recommended.

From blaze jackets to vests, proper apparel is necessary for hunters while out in the field.

“Check your inventories right now at home, see what you have, come in and talk to one of us and we can kind of steer you in the right direction and let you know what you need,” Scheels hunting manager Jake Oxner said. “You know, safety is huge with hunting, it’s really fun to get out there but making sure you are safe and having all of the right gear is going to be beneficial to you for sure.”

Taking safety precautions while out hunting can only benefit both you and other hunters.

