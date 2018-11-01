MN Football Round Up: Perham Pushes Past EGF in Section 8AAA Title Game

Stephen-Argyle, Mahnomen/Waubun Claim Section Titles

FARGO, N.D. — Perham and East Grand Forks went head-to-head at the Fargodome on Thursday, both hoping to claim the Minnesota Section 8AAA title.

The Green Wave jumped out to an early 21-8 lead in the second quarter, but the Yellowjackets climbed their way back to buzz by EGF 42-28 the final.

The team says it feels good to redeem themselves after last season’s loss.

“Amazing, it’s been a long time coming,” senior running back, Ty Moser said. “It’s been a year since we’ve been here and the whole year we’ve had that feeling in our stomachs about what happened last year, so this feels really awesome.”

“It feels really great,”senior quarterback, Jenson Beachy agreed. “Coming last year and getting blown out the way we did, it felt kind of embarrassing. We’ve been grinding that into each others’ minds and now to finally be Section Champs it feels great, but we’re not going to be done here.”

In the Section 8A Final Mahnomen/Waubun topped Polk County West 35-20. Parker Syverson rushed for over 200 yards and 3 touchdowns in the win. The victory gives the Thunderbirds its first football section title as a co-op.

In the 9-Man Section 8 Final Stephen-Argyle topped Kittson County Central 27-20.