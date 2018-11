Moorhead Police Searching For Runaway

MOORHEAD, Minn. – Moorhead Police are asking for the pubic’s help in finding a runaway.

15-year-old Karissa Butcher is described as being 5’4″ tall, weighing 150 pounds and has an arrow tattoo on her right forearm.

Authorities say they have information to believe she’s in the Fargo-Moorhead area.

Anyone who may know where Karissa may be is asked to call the Red River Regional Dispatch Center at 701-451-7660.