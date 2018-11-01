NDSU FB Aiming to Control the Clock against Youngstown

The Penguins leads the MVFC in average time of possession

FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota State has a chance to clinch at least a share of the Missouri Valley Football Conference title if the Bison beat Youngstown State on Saturday.

The Penguins are down a little this year in terms of their record, but one thing they have done really well is dominate the time of possession.

Youngstown leads the MVFC at more than 32 minutes per game.

NDSU sits second in that category, and the Bison are hoping to flip those roles by taking care of the football and keeping the Penguin offense off the field.

“When you have the element of a quarterback run, and they can both run it, both quarterbacks can as well as [Tevin] McCaster pounding the football, you’re going to continue to move the chains and take the time of possession,” NDSU coach Chris Klieman said. “They don’t allow very many explosive plays on defense. You’re going to earn everything you get against Youngstown.”

Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. Saturday