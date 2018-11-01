Timberwolves, Prince estate unveil new Prince-inspired uniforms

Courtesy: Minnesota Timberwolves

CHANHASSEN, Minn. – The Minnesota Timberwolves unveiled new uniforms inspired by Minnesota music icon Prince Thursday at Paisley Park.

The Prince-inspired City Edition uniforms, of course, feature the singer’s favorite color–purple. They were designed in collaboration with Prince’s estate.

The new uniform will debut on Friday, Nov. 16 at the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Target Center. Fans can purchase City Edition merchandise online beginning on Thursday, Nov. 8 and at the team store on Friday, Nov. 9.

Members of Prince’s family said he enjoyed basketball as both a player and a fan, playing in both juniorand senior high school and in pickup games with band mates on the road.

Full statement from the Prince Estate:

“From a young age, Prince enjoyed basketball – as a player and a fan. From his days playing at Bryant Junior High and Central High in South Minneapolis, through countless pick-up games while on the road with bandmates around the world, he enjoyed the camaraderie and competition of the game. This partnership brings together the city of Minneapolis, and more broadly the state of Minnesota, in an exciting effort to uniquely honor Prince. We look forward to initiatives ahead – both on and off the court – that will extend from this campaign and echo throughout the Twin Cities and beyond. Thanks to the Timberwolves, Nike and the NBA.”