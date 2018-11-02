Plains Art Museum Hosts 5th Annual Holiday Art Sale

FARGO– Plains Art Museum is getting festive for the holidays by hosting its 5th Annual Holiday Art Sale.

Twenty five local artists are showing off their work at the sale.

Some of the art pieces include potted dishware, handmade jewelry, and holiday ornaments.

A local artist says it’s a great opportunity for all artists, especially for ones who only have a couple of opportunities per year to display their work.

“Just to see the breadth of experience and different visions and talent is really just amazing to see,” Plains Art Museum Center for Creativity studio manager James Wolberg said. “Just to see how vibrant our community is and how much talent there is here. I love seeing people actually use something that I made every day and making it a part of their life.”

The holiday art sale is going on throughout the weekend.

