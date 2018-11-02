Three People Arrested Near Park Rapids, Driver Accused of Leaving Scene of an Accident

HUBBARD COUNTY, Minn. – Three people have been arrested after fleeing the scene of an accident near Park Rapids Thursday afternoon.

It happened around 3:15 at the intersection of County Road 81 and Essex Road.

After receiving multiple tips, Hubbard County deputies arrested two people as they came woods on County Road Four and another at a gas station.

Elizabeth Danielson of Deer River has been charged with criminal vehicular operation and leaving the scene of an accident. Shiloh Williams of Cass Lake and Jamie Chase of Deer River were taken into custody for active warrants.