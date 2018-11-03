Coming Down the Home Stretch: Congressman Cramer Gears up for Election Day

The Republican nominee for Senate talked with potential voters at the NDSU tailgate

FARGO, N.D. — Just days before his race with Democratic Senator Heidi Heitkamp (D-ND) comes to a close, Congressman Kevin Cramer (R-ND) decided to mix two of his favorite things together: meeting North Dakotans and enjoying some NDSU football.

“There’s big crowds of voters, people that I know, so I just decided to come out here and say hi to friends, and it’s been very encouraging asking for that last vote where it’s still available,” said Cramer.

Recently, Heitkamp brought some prominent Democrats like Vice President Joe Biden, as well as Senators Cory Booker and Tom Udall, to North Dakota to fuel some fire into her campaign.

Cramer says Heitkamp flexing her national connections does not slow down his momentum.

“Both Senator Booker and Vice President Biden represent the far, far left of the Democratic Party in this country and them coming to North Dakota for Heidi Heitkamp only illustrated further that she’s out of touch with North Dakota,” Cramer said.

Meanwhile, President Trump and Vice President Pence made multiple trips up north to vouch for Cramer.

But Cramer says since the nature of the race has changed so much since Trump’s last visit, the President didn’t feel the need to come back up north.

“I think there’s a pretty strong perception, certainly in Washington and in and around North Dakota that I’ve got a big lead and this is in the bag. Well, I don’t believe that for a minute. I know I have a big lead, but a big lead only counts on Election Day,” Cramer added.

As the two candidates head down the home stretch, the Congressman says all the support he’s received has been encouraging.

“For Republicans in North Dakota, it would be like winning a Super Bowl, it’s like getting a clean sweep, but it’s not over yet,” said Cramer.

Cramer wasn’t the only Republican candidate making rounds outside the FargoDome.

U.S. House Candidate Kelly Armstrong spent time talking with voters right before the NDSU game.

Armstrong is running against Democrat Mac Schneider for Cramer’s vacant seat in the House.

The former state GOP chairman says if he’s elected, he will build upon his relationship with Cramer to fight for North Dakota farmers on Capitol Hill.

“We’ll lean on both him and Senator Hoeven a lot, especially if we don’t have a farm bill done. That has to be job one as soon as we get elected on November 6. They’re both on the conference committee, and just the wealth of experience that they’ll have, and they’ve been so generous with their time and their information for me,” said Armstrong.

Armstrong says his next stop on the campaign trail is in Wahpeton tomorrow, where he will be knocking on doors.

If Republicans win the vacant Senate and House seats in North Dakota, it would be the first time since 1960 that North Dakota sent an all–Republican delegation to Capitol Hill.