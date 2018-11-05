UND FB Working on Finishing Games as they Face Portland State this Weekend

Fighting Hawks lost the lead in the final seconds last week

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Saturday’s game against Idaho was a disappointing one for North Dakota. The Fighting Hawks now sit one game short of 500 coming home to face Portland State this Saturday. UND can’t let another game slip by.

Last Saturday against Idaho, North Dakota had problems closing out the game. They had the lead with nine minutes remaining. With 27 seconds left the Vandals scored on a game winning drive. Now the message this week coming home against Portland State is simple. Close out the game better.

“Looking back at Saturday, it was disappointing. The reason being we had a chance to close a game out with a ten point lead in the fourth quarter and just weren’t able to do it,” head coach Bubba Schweigert said. “Our guys are disappointed by that and our coaches are disappointed. We have to find a way to close out those games. We felt like we lost an opportunity their to keep some momentum going and keep back home to continue with that momentum.”

We know how much North Dakota loves to run the ball and Portland State is the same way. They average 210 yards per game on the ground so the Hawks know stopping the run needs to be in the game plan.

“Were going to have to stop the run. Were going to have to defend the run real well,” coach Bubba Schweigert said. “They run enough gadget plays that you always have to be on your toes. I believe there was four of them last week in one game. They’re gonna take their chances and do some base stuff to try and fool you.”

Now this is not going to be an easy match up for UND by any means. Portland State is coming in hot. They’ve won three of their last four games and put up 45 points in a loss to Idaho State last week.

Kick off Saturday is set for 2 p.m. from the Alerus Center.