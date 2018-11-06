NDSU Women Sneak By Mayville State in Season Opener

The Bison win 49-43

FARGO, N.D. — The North Dakota State women’s basketball team opened the 2018-19 season Tuesday night with a 49-43 victory over Mayville State at the Scheels Center inside the Sanford Health Athletic Complex.

NDSU raced out to a 9-0 lead in the first 2:36 of the game with four different players scoring in the run. The Bison hit just one more shot for the rest of the quarter, as the Comets closed the frame on a 9-2 run to cut the Bison lead to 11-9 after the first quarter.

Mayville State hit back-to-back 3-pointers to start the second quarter, but NDSU went on a 10-5 run over a 6:44 span to take a 21-20 lead with :47 left in the half on a jumper by Michelle Gaislerova. Down by one, Rylee Nudell hit a layup and free throw with :02 left in the half to give the Bison a 24-22 lead at the break.

Neither team led by more than one throughout most of the third quarter until Tyrah Spencer hit a layup and 3-pointer to put the Bison ahead for good. Over a more than nine minute span to end the third quarter and start the fourth quarter, the Bison held the Comets without a field goal en route to a 13-2 run. Gaislerova hit a 3-pointer with 1:41 to play for the final points of the game in the 49-43 victory.

Spencer and Gaislerova led the Bison with 13 points, a new career-high for Spencer. Nudell and Emily Dietz joined them in double figures with 10 points apiece. Kylee Heurung led the Comets with 11 points. Dietz led the Bison with six rebounds, while Marina Fernandez grabbed five boards. Fernandez had a game-high four assists, while Spencer and Cirkeline Rimdal each dished out two. Gaislerova and Danneka Voegeli each had two steals, a career-high for both.

NDSU was 20-of-59 (33.9%) from the floor and 3-of-12 from downtown. The Comets were 16-of-45 (35.6%) from the field and 6-of-32 (18.8%) from beyond the arc. The Bison were 6-of-14 (42.9%) at the free throw line, while Mayville State was 5-of-10 at the charity stripe. NDSU dominated the specialty stats, holding advantages in points in the paint (22-14), off turnovers (15-9) and second chance (10-3). Mayville State had a 12-2 advantage in bench scoring.

The Bison (1-0) return to action on Friday night, as they host Creighton (0-0). The Bluejays open the season Wednesday at South Dakota. Tipoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. at the Scheels Center inside the Sanford Health Athletic Complex.