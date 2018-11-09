Downtown Fargo Boutiques Get Festive With Holiday Open House

Boots & Heels, Unglued, Stabo Scandinavian Imports, and Zandbroz Variety will host themed Festive Fridays throughout December
Maggie LaMere,

FARGO– Boots & Heels, Unglued, Stabo Scandinavian Imports, and Zandbroz Variety are bringing you a holiday open house.

Shoppers can experience each store’s holiday decor and gifts from 4-8 pm.

Each store has unique treats and deals for shoppers looking to begin buying holiday gifts.

Unglued is offering 20% off all items including the word “Fargo” and Boots & Heels is offering 20% off on all shoes.

“We love just being able to have fun with other neighbors who love the holiday season and everyone on our 400 block really does,” Unglued owner Ashley Morken said. “It just helps us draw more people to events, we have our different audiences that come out, and they can kind of have more of a reason to experience all of our different shops and we just have a super fun time doing it.”

These boutiques will host a variety of themed Festive Fridays throughout the third Friday in December.

Categories: Community, Entertainment
Tags: , , , , ,

Related Post

LIVE: Local Boutiques Get Festive With Holiday Ope...
Creative Community Gathers for Unglued Craft Fest
Parking Meters One Step Closer to Coming to Fargo
How Would Repealing the Blue Law Affect Fargo Busi...

You Might Like

Twins' Joe Mauer retiring after 15 seasons

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -  Minnesota Twins star Joe Mauer is retiring after 15 seasons. The Twins released a retirement statement Friday from Mauer that will run Sunday in the Minneapolis Star Tribune. Mauer, who missed significant time this season with a…