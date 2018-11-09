Downtown Fargo Boutiques Get Festive With Holiday Open House

Boots & Heels, Unglued, Stabo Scandinavian Imports, and Zandbroz Variety will host themed Festive Fridays throughout December

FARGO– Boots & Heels, Unglued, Stabo Scandinavian Imports, and Zandbroz Variety are bringing you a holiday open house.

Shoppers can experience each store’s holiday decor and gifts from 4-8 pm.

Each store has unique treats and deals for shoppers looking to begin buying holiday gifts.

Unglued is offering 20% off all items including the word “Fargo” and Boots & Heels is offering 20% off on all shoes.

“We love just being able to have fun with other neighbors who love the holiday season and everyone on our 400 block really does,” Unglued owner Ashley Morken said. “It just helps us draw more people to events, we have our different audiences that come out, and they can kind of have more of a reason to experience all of our different shops and we just have a super fun time doing it.”

These boutiques will host a variety of themed Festive Fridays throughout the third Friday in December.