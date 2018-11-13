UND FB Seniors Not Ready To Leave Season Behind Yet

Brady Oliveira wants to get to the playoffs to cap off his UND Career

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — North Dakota football just wants its chance. Finishing 7-and-4 with a win this weekend will certainly help the Fighting Hawks make the playoffs, but it isn’t certain. The ultimate goal is to survive and advance.

For seniors like Brady Oliveira it’s about leaving a legacy. With a chance at the playoffs, another game would put a cherry on top to a career he doesn’t want to leave behind just yet.

“There’s nothing more that I want then to extend the season. I don’t want to leave here I’ve had a great four years here. I’ve been extremely blessed to play football here.I want to extend the season for the rest of these guys,” senior running back Brady Oliveira said. “I think were deserving and deserve a chance. We’ll go out there and fight for a victory and be 7 and 4.”

The last time these two teams played in 2016, UND won 38-to-31.