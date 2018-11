Cobbers WHKY Bounce Back From 2-1 Deficit to Tie Bethel 3-3

Cobber Scored Two Goals in the Third Period to Tie the Game

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Concordia (2-2) hosted Bethel (1-5) Friday night.

The Cobbers scored first late in the first period on a power play goal from Amanda Flemming.

The Royals bounced back in the second period scoring two goals.

In the third period, Sage Barta and Kaitlyn Paige scored to tie it up at three.

The game went to overtime and neither team scored ended the game in a tie.