FCS Playoff Bracket Unveiled: NDSU FB is Number One Overall Seed

The Bison will play the winner of Incarnate Word and Montana State

FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota State accomplished everything they wanted in the regular season. They won the Missouri Valley Football Conference outright. Saturday they finished the regular season undefeated.

Next for the Bison is what’s to come in the playoffs. After Saturday’s win, we already know the Herd would be the number overall seed, earning a first round bye. But what we didn’t know is who is going to be their opponent come December 1st.

The mindset going into that second round match up is who the opponent is and what they bring to the table.

“It’s all about match-ups. You know as well as I do, whoever we get matched up with, that’s the key,” head coach Chris Klieman said. “What’s the match up? We’ll worry about later. We’ll enjoy this week off.”

“It’ something we’ve worked for very hard for a lot of years. It takes time to put in time to how we perform year in and year out,” senior safety Rob Grimsley said. “I think that’s just a testament to our coaches, the players we have here, the strength coaches, the trainers. Everyone.”

The Bison will play the winner of Montana State and Incarnate Word on December 1st at 2 p.m. in the Dome.