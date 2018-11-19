UND FB Already Making Changes for 2019

UND Fired Offensive Coordinator Paul Rudolph on Monday

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — The 2018 season for UND football did not end the way they wanted it to. Through week sever they were 5-2 and in great shape to make the playoffs. The last four weeks, they finished 1-3 missing out on postseason play. With a disappointing season comes change, and that happened on Monday.

“Were announcing that we made a couple staff changes. These are my decisions,” head coach Bubba Schweigert said. “We are not going to renew the contracts of Paul Rudolph the offensive coordinator, and Luke Knauf the offensive line coach.”

Coming off a three-win 2017 season there was more to look back on positively in 2018.

“We held scores down and we were really in the games with the exception of Washington down the stretch,” Schweigert said. “We had an opportunity to win those games so there’s a lot of positives and we as I said at the beginning of fall camp were really experienced and old in some parts of our team but our mostly a young football team.”

The team hopes the successful strides made in 2018 can boil over into 2019 and get them back to the FCS Playoffs, a place they haven’t been since winning the Big Sky in 2016.

“Were going to need to use this season as a learning tool,” Schweigert said. “Were going to give our guys this week off and then were going to get back to work and starting building towards 2018.”

The Fighting Hawks open the 2019 season with Drake on August 29th.