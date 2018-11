Fargo Force Fend Off Ferocious Comeback to Win in Shootout

The Force led 3-0 with five minutes left in the third period

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo Force looked poised to cruise to victory Wednesday night after holding a 3-0 lead with just five minutes to play at home.

Then Des Moines started chipping away.

The Buccaneers scored three goals in matter of 3:30 to tie things up and force overtime.

After a scoreless overtime period, the Force hung on in a shutout to win 4-3