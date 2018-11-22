Thanksgiving Dinner at St. Joseph’s Church Offers Food, Companionship

Over 100 volunteers were there to serve the community

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Thanksgiving is a time for food and family, but for those who might need some companionship, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church is bringing the community together with a Thanksgiving meal.

“Just working together and meeting all these new people that— we all go to church together every week but we don’t necessarily get the chance to visit and get to know each other so that’s been really great,” Marie Beckerleg, a volunteer, said.

“It’s nice to get together with family, and be thankful for all the food that they serve, and it’s delicious,” Delores Johnson, an attendee, said.

Over 100 volunteers of all ages were there to help out.

“Coming back and seeing these young kids that are here, you can tell they want to be here,” Sherry Erickson, another attendee, said.

“There are so many people that just step in a step up and it’s wonderful,” Beckerleg said.

“I think it’s wonderful that they do this, because as older people, we don’t cook like we used to, and it’s nice to get together with people,” Johnson said.

“I haven’t even been able to let it sink in yet. We just want it to go off perfectly. Right now I’m overwhelmed with so much joy,” Beckerleg said.

Not only is it about the food this Thanksgiving, but people eating say they’re also thankful for something more.

“I’m thankful for the companionship and the fellowship of everybody,” Johnson said.

“I’m thankful for having my grandkids today and my son,” Erickson said.

“We just really want the community to come together and eat and enjoy each other,” Beckerleg said.

The meal was served in partnership with Trinity Lutheran Church in Moorhead.