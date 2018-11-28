Daytime Burglar Arrested By Fargo Police
Residents called reporting a burglary in progress at a home in the 400 block of San Juan Dr. South.
FARGO, N.D. – Fargo police arrested a burglar around 8 a.m. Wednesday.
Residents called reporting a burglary in progress at a home in the 400 block of San Juan Dr. South.
One caller say a man, later identified as 18-year old Ethan Kuchera, with a backpack and long gun breaking into a neighbor’s residence.
A second caller reported they saw Kuchera, who appeared out of place, changing clothes in the street.
Fargo and West Fargo Police, and Cass County Deputies responded, set up a perimeter, and Kuchera hiding in a garage where he was arrested.
The gun did not belong to Kuchera.
Police believe it had been stolen from another residence.