Daytime Burglar Arrested By Fargo Police

Residents called reporting a burglary in progress at a home in the 400 block of San Juan Dr. South.

FARGO, N.D. – Fargo police arrested a burglar around 8 a.m. Wednesday.

One caller say a man, later identified as 18-year old Ethan Kuchera, with a backpack and long gun breaking into a neighbor’s residence.

A second caller reported they saw Kuchera, who appeared out of place, changing clothes in the street.

Fargo and West Fargo Police, and Cass County Deputies responded, set up a perimeter, and Kuchera hiding in a garage where he was arrested.

The gun did not belong to Kuchera.

Police believe it had been stolen from another residence.