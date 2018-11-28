Rink Report: UND Prepping for Dog Fight Against No. 2 Minnesota Duluth

The No. 2 Bulldogs are in a four-way tie for second place in the NCHC

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — North Dakota hockey expects a dogfight every time they match up with conference foe, Minnesota Duluth.

UND lost eight of their last nine meetings with the defending national champs, and no current Hawks have tallied more than three career points against them. The team says they’ll need to focus on all the little details to get a win this weekend.

“They’re just a good team, they’re skilled, they play the game the right way,” junior forward Cole Smith said. “I think any team that plays the game the right way is a tough team to win against and for us going in there we’re going to have to play our game, play the right way ourselves. We’re going to have to play hard and physical and make all the little plays.”

“They’re a really skilled team, they do the right things,” sophomore defenseman Matt Kiersted agreed. “I think just playing smart and playing the right way against them, not giving them those opportunities to be on the power play or just sticking to our systems and not playing too loose against them.”

Head Coach Brad Berry is stressing the importance of coming out strong against the Bulldogs.

“We haven’t gotten out to great starts against them and I think that’s going to be the biggest thing is having a good start, that first period, that first twenty minutes, and being on our toes,” Berry said. “We’re playing a penalty kill that’s one of the top in the nation. They’re ultra-aggressive and we’re going to have to make sure that everybody, all five guys are working together to try and have success as far as generating not only a goal, but trying to gain momentum off of it.”

Head Coach Brad Berry also says they’ll be without senior forward Nick Jones this weekend.