Cass County Sheriff’s Office Holds Retirement Party for Paul Laney

He's retiring after over 30 years in law enforcment

WEST FARGO, N.D. — Cass County Sheriff Paul Laney is saying goodbye to the department he’s worked with for over a decade.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office held a retirement party in his honor. Laney has worked in law enforcement for more than 30 years and with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office for 12 years.

He says a key part of his career is “service and sacrifice over self.”

Laney’s term will end on Dec. 31, and Sheriff–elect Jesse Jahner will take office the next day.

“I’m excited, I’m sad, I’m very in a sense emotional, just thinking back to all the 30 years, all the good times, I’m going to miss the camaraderie,” Laney said.

Laney plans to move to northern Minnesota with his wife and work for a law enforcement technology company.