Concordia Beats St. Olaf Behind Five Goals From Five Different Scorers

The Cobbers beat the Oles, 5-1

MOORHEAD, Minn. (St. Olaf Athletics) – Senior Tyler Brodersen scored his first-career goal for the St. Olaf College men’s hockey team, but Concordia College (Minn.) used goals from five different skaters to defeat the Oles, 5-1, in Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC) play on Friday evening at Moorhead Sports Center.

Concordia (5-2-2, 2-0-1 MIAC) built a 3-0 lead late in the second period before Brodersen got St. Olaf (3-5-1, 1-3-1 MIAC) on the board with 1:03 remaining in the second. The Cobbers tacked on a pair of third-period goals to continue their unbeaten start to MIAC play.

Mario Bianchi got the scoring started at 11:41 of the opening period and his goal stood as the only one of the opening 20 minutes. The Cobbers struck for a pair of power-play goals in the second, getting one from Aaron Herdt at 9:58 and another from Quinn Fuchs at 18:47 to go ahead 3-0.

Just 47 seconds after Fuchs’ tally, Brodersen netted his first goal for the Oles off junior Will Dittrich’s second assist of the season to make it a 3-1 game.

Leading 3-1 after two, Concordia reclaimed a three-goal lead at 1:09 of the third on its third power-play goal in as many chances from Tyler Bossert and added a fifth goal from Jacen Bracko at 11:30.