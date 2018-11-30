Fargo Cass Public Health Offers Up Flu Shots Throughout the Winter

"Flu Shot Fridays" have been held for the last few weeks

FARGO, N.D. — Fargo Cass Public Health is doing its part to make sure people steer clear of the flu this winter.

It hosted the latest installment of their “Flu Shot Friday” series by giving people a chance to walk in and get a flu shot.

Doctors say getting the annual vaccine is the best way to avoid contracting the seasonal flu.

After more than 8,000 cases of the flu were reported in North Dakota last year, many people have been lining up to get the shot.

“The numbers are higher for people getting their flu shot because last year was such a bad flu season, but the convenience of flu shots these days now, you could get them even at most pharmacies. The more people that get their flu shots, the less flu we’re going to see out in the community,” said Jessica Leitsch, the Immunization Coordinator for Fargo Cass Public Health.

The Center for Disease Control recommends anyone over the age of six months should get a flu shot once a year.