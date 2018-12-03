Lexi Klabo Named Summit League Player of the Week After Two 30-Point Performances

Klabo leads the Summit League in Scoring

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- (UND Athletics) Senior Lexi Klabo has been named The Summit League’s Player of the Week after her historic week in New England. The Fargo, N.D., native notched back-to-back 30-point games at Rhode Island and Massachusetts, extending her streak of consecutive double-doubles to four.

Klabo scored 30 and grabbed 10 rebounds in the loss at Rhode Island. It marked her second 30-point game of her career, after a career-high 31-point effort against Sacramento State late last season. One night later at Massachusetts, Klabo recorded 23 second-half points, en route to 30 points and 14 rebounds to carry North Dakota to a 59-52 win at UMass.

She became the first UND player to score 30 points on back-to-back nights since Ashley Langen , the program’s second-leading scorer, did so in 2005. She also became the first UND player to score 30 points on more than one occasion in a single season since Kierah Kimbrough did so in North Dakota’s first year of Division I play in 2008-09.

Klabo leads the Summit in scoring (22.3 ppg) and is second in rebounding (10.0). She is just three points shy of 20th all-time in scoring at UND at 1,223 career points (Madi Buck – 1,226).

North Dakota completes its long road stretch to begin the regular season when it heads to Northern Iowa Tuesday before the home opener Friday morning against Milwaukee.