Otter Tail County Investigating Baby Death

At this time they believe the death is accidental, however the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has joined the investigation.

UNDERWOOD, MN — The Otter Tail County Sheriff is investigating the death of a one month old baby in Underwood, Minnesota.

At 5:07 a.m. on Saturday, December 1, the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s office received a 911 call reporting a one month old baby was unconscious and not breathing.

A family member was providing CPR.

Otter Tail Deputies, Underwood Fire and Rescue and Ringdahl Ambulance attempted life saving efforts.

The baby was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy was completed by the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office on Sunday December 2.