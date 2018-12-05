Family Fare Helps People Facing Hunger With Donation to Great Plains Food Bank

Local Family Fares and the SpartanNash Foundation are donating $6,600 to the Great Plains Food Bank

WEST FARGO, N.D. — Family Fare is changing the lives of people facing hunger this holiday season with a check made out to the Great Plains Food Bank.

Local Family Fares and the SpartanNash Foundation are donating $6,600 to the Great Plains Food Bank.

The money donated came from Family Fare’s scan campaign.

The check will help provide nearly 20,000 additional meals this holiday season.

“Every one of these meals means a kid not going to bed hungry, a senior not having to choose between food and medicine because they don’t have money for both, or a hard working parent having that nutrition they need to turn things around and get back on their feet,” Great Plains Food Bank CEO Steve Sellent said.

The Great Plains Food bank says Family Fare has donated over a quarter of a million pounds of food to Great Plains this year.